Maryland Ensemble Theatre Cancels RETRO PROM

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has made the difficult decision to cancel their 2020 Retro Prom.

Initially rescheduled to August 22, MET will instead be focusing on further developing their 2020-2021 Season Of Surprises and hopes to bring back their annual Retro Prom sometime next year. Ticket holders have been individually contacted with regard to the cancellation, with many opting to convert their tickets into donations to support the theatre.

Retro Prom is a major fundraiser for MET, and those who wish to continue to support their efforts are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation at marylandensemble.org/donate.

