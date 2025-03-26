Manor Mill Playhouse To Present An Evening Of One-Acts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Manor Mill Playhouse will present their production of One-Acts, featuring An Actor's Nightmare by Christopher During, directed by Vanessa Eskridge; Trifles by Susan Glaspell, directed by Matthew Sean Mitchell; Most Massive Woman Wins by Madeleine George, co-directed by Chloe Brush & Emily Decker. Performances are Thursday - Saturday, April 3-5 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Manor Mill, built in 1743, is a newly restored, pre-revolutionary grist mill that now houses a fine arts gallery, musical performances, ceramics, yoga and meditation, workshops across all disciplines and organizational retreats. Manor Mill is a community built upon creativity and learning, rooted in history and situated in the most beautiful area of rural Baltimore County.

Manor Mill has become a creative hub, with classes and workshops from weaving to songwriting, leather bracelet making to mushroom cultivation. A fine arts gallery features three floors of art by juried, talented artists and the first floor has a small shop to buy extremely unique creations made onsite and locally. Yoga, meditation and wellness classes are available. Incredible musical performances fill many afternoons and nights in the loft, and woodworking, welding and turning keep the barn occupied.

