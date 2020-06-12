METLab Plays In Progress Presents INHERITANCE

Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced a special presentation of Inheritance, an original work by local playwright Lydia Hadfield as a part of the METLab: Plays In Progress series.

Originally set to be performed before a live audience on March 13th, the METLab reading series was abruptly canceled as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, now a special reading of Inheritance will take place live on Facebook Friday, June 26, at 8 pm. Following the reading, there will be a live talkback and discussion led by producer and Dramaturg J.D. Sivert and featuring the playwright, Lydia Hadfield, the director, Tabetha White, and cast members Amber George, Julie Herber, and Laura Stark. Audiences online are encouraged to offer feedback and answer questions posed during the post-show discussion as a way of assisting the playwright to achieve her vision for this unfinished work.

Inheritance takes a dark and comic look at three women's expectations of what they're owed, what they will give, and what they'll take for themselves. Clementine becomes heir to her ancestral home and unhinges the door of her antebellum fantasies. The caretaker of the home, Puddles, shares her unvarnished perspective. Mariah Lee Lee, the squatter, watches, and plots. One explosive episode propels them all towards the fulfillment of their skewed worldview.

The reading is free for all to attend, and will take place on facebook.com/MarylandEnsemble on June 26, 2020, at 8 pm. After the event, the performance will be available to watch for a limited time on MET's Facebook and Youtube page.

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You