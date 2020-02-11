MAMMA MIA Returns to Dundalk Community Theatre March 6

Dundalk Community Theatre presents MAMMA MIA!, based on the music of ABBA. Performances will be held March 6 - 15th. Adult tickets are $22, Senior tickets are $19 and Children are $15.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Come back with us to the Greek Isles for a reunion of our sold-out production of Mamma Mia! Get your tickets early to hear such great tunes like "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me Knowing You","Take a Chance on Me" and many more. Take advantage of our Opening Night (Friday, March 6, 2020) Special Performance and Reception offer where all tickets are just $15. That includes the show and a reception afterwards to meet the cast and crew! Call 443-840-2787 or go to ccbctickets.com.

What young girl doesn't want her father at her wedding? So when Sophie finds her mother's diary, she discovers there are three possible men who could be her father. She secretly invites all three to return to the exotic Greek island they last visited 20 year ago, in a quest to discover which one is her father. At the same time her unsuspecting mother has invited her friends to come and reminisce before the wedding. The non-stop laughs and exhilarating dance numbers ensue through the hits of ABBA.

Show times are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday - March 6- 15th, in the John E. Ravekes Theatre, K Building. For tickets and information, call 443-840-2787. Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance. The CCBC Box Office is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Online ticketing is available at ccbctickets.com.





