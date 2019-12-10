LITTLE WOMEN - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL to Open at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

Following the holidays, to begin the new year, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will present a stage adaptation of one of the most beloved pieces of American literature. Little Women - The Broadway Musical will open January 10th and run through February 22nd, bringing the March sisters to life on the stage at the Frederick venue.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love.

Alcott's, now classic novel, was first published (in two separate volumes) in 1868 and 1869. The book was rereleased as a single novel in 1880 - making 2020 the 140th Anniversary of the complete novel. The work was an instant success and spawned two sequels. Over the years, Little Women was adapted numerous times for the stage, film, and television.

The first musical adaptation came in 2005 when Little Women - The Broadway Musical opened at the Virginia Theatre in New York City. The cast was led by Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster as Jo and Maureen McGovern as Marmee. Following the closing on Broadway, a 30-city U.S. tour was launched with McGovern reprising her role. When awards season rolled around that year, Foster was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, while McGovern was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress.

Leading the cast of Little Women as Jo March will be Megan E. West, who received praise for her appearance last season as Eliza Doolittle in the theatre's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. West will be joined on stage by Jessica Billones as Marmee, Juliet Lloyd as Meg, Jodryn Morgan as Beth, and Joy Campbell as Amy. Completing the cast are Ian Charles as John Brooke, Jacob Hale as Laurie, Steve Quintilian as Mr. Laurence, and Jordan B. Stocksdale as Professor Bhaer.

Adapted from Alcott's novel, Little Women has music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a book by Allan Knee. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Justin M. Kiska and music directed by Jordan B. Stocksdale.

"This production is extremely timely," says Kiska, "because, not only will we be celebrating the novel's anniversary, but people will be able to see the new motion picture version in theatre's over Christmas, then come and experience the story live on stage at Way Off Broadway."

Little Women - The Broadway Musical will run January 10 - February 22, 2020, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. for lunch with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $47; Saturday evenings, tickets are $50. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway or any of its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 26th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, the theatre also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series - not only at Way Off Broadway, but on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and at the Inn BoonsBoro. www.wayoffbroadway.com





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You