JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! Opens At Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! beginning November 29 and running through December 21.

Adapted from the books by Barbara Park, the production follows first-grader Junie B. Jones as she navigates seasonal traditions, classroom dynamics, and the challenges of holiday giving. Julie Herber directs.

The cast features Karli Cole as Junie B.; Wilson Seltzer as Herb and Grandpa Miller; Kiersten Gasemy as Lucille and Elf Ellen; Tori Weaver as May; Prince Humm as Sheldon and Philip Johnny Bob; Reiner Prochaska as Mr. Scary; Finn Martinez as Jose and Mr. Toot; and Danielle Carter as swing.

Scenic design is by Olivia Pietanza, lighting design by Doug Grove, sound design by Shayden Jamison, costumes by Julie Herber, and props by Olivia Pietanza. Stage management is by Shayden Jamison.

Ticket Information

Performances run from November 29 to December 21 with showtimes at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Maryland Ensemble Theatre, located at 31 W Patrick Street in Frederick, Maryland. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and may be purchased online, by calling (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office Tuesday–Thursday from 12–6 p.m., Friday from 12–4 p.m., and one hour before each performance.