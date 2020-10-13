Howard County Arts Council Receives Grant From Isadore & Bertha Gudelsky Family Foundation

The grant will support the Head StART In ART program.

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has been awarded a $7,500 grant for its Head StART in ART program from the Isadore & Bertha Gudelsky Family Foundation, Inc. This grant will help the Arts Council continue its ongoing partnership with Howard County Head Start during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year by providing teaching artist residencies in visual and performing arts for the Ellicott City Head Start Center.

HCAC established the Head StART in ART program in FY2000 to provide hands-on experiences in the arts for pre-K students from low-income families. This program provides students with opportunities to explore the arts and their own creativity under the guidance and inspiration of a visiting artist. Head StART in ART has been cited as a model early childhood arts education program by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Coleen West, Howard County Arts Council Executive Director says "We are extremely proud of the Head StART in ART program. Education is one of the most important tools that we have to beat poverty, and quality early education is the key to success. An essential component of a quality education is the arts, which is often eliminated due to budget constraints. Head StART in ART provides children from low-income families with an early introduction to the arts and creative play - which builds social and cognitive skills, encourages exploration, builds self confidence, and instills a love of discovery and learning that will last a lifetime! We are thrilled the Isadore & Bertha Gudelsky Family Foundation is supporting our efforts to help transform the lives of at-risk children through the arts."

The Head Start Program is a federally funded program that has been helping low-income families and preschool children across the country since 1965. Head Start offers pre-school programs for 3- to 5-year-old children from low-income families, providing them with a stimulating and educational experience in a group setting. This worthwhile program gives children a "head start" towards a successful future.

For more information on Head StART in ART and other Arts Council programs, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.

