Highwood's Youth Production Company Presents MACBETH

Double double toil and trouble is making its way from the pages of William Shakespeare to downtown Silver Spring: Shakespeare's epic tragedy MACBETH is on deck to make its Highwood premiere, running from May 16 - 19, 2019 in downtown Silver Spring. Continuing Highwood's annual tradition of presenting a Shakespeare play each Spring, this bold production will see the show reconceived in a contemporary, gender-blind world - entirely designed and performed by 4th-12th grade artists.

Believed to have been written in 1606, the classic MACBETH tells the tragedy of one man blinded by his ruthless ambition and the deadly abuse of one's power. Prophesied by a trio of witches to one day become King and Queen of Scotland, Macbeth and his wife are driven to madness in their bloodthirsty pursuit of the throne. While traditionally a historical and politically-motivated play - warning 17th Century England of the dangers of tyranny - Highwood's educational production peels back the layers to unveil unique aspects of the text: by placing its characters and dramatic storyline in the 21st century, specifically a nondescript, high-end restaurant.

Director Jade Brooks-Bartlett comments on the interplay of traditional vs. modern thematic elements in MACBETH: "Our take separates the show from this classic image everybody has of it: Macbeth as a power hungry leader who lets his ambition ruin him, and Lady Macbeth as the woman behind it all, and that this can only really happen in one type of world. The modern interpretation helps us see that this type of story - maybe not the the literal extremes, but metaphorically - is timeless, and that things like loyalty, ambition, and thirst for power are genderless attributes. She adds, "And we're doing it together. It's truly a one-of-a-kind process and piece, given how many different experience levels and backgrounds these students [at Highwood] come from - and also their relationships to each other on stage. It all plays a part."

MACBETH features the talents of local 4th - 12th grade actors and technicians, running for a limited engagement at Highwood's home in downtown Silver Spring: Thursday - Sunday, May 16 - 19.

The Highwood Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the community together through theatre. Now in its 16th season, Highwood's guiding principle is "anyone can do theatre." Highwood was founded in 2004 and began executing its mission through seasons of professional quality theatre featuring all-student casts, design teams, and production staff. In 2013, in conjunction with its relocation to the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Highwood Theatre expanded to more fully carry out its mission and develop innovative, engaging programming for artists of all ages through professional and student productions, classes, and programs in schools and for home schooled students.





