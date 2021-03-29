Hagerstown Community College Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
The musical comedy feaetures music and lyrics by William Finn, and a book by Rachel Sheinkin.
Hagerstown Community College presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee next month.
Performances will run April 23-25, 2021.
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.
For tickets, visit https://hcckepler.square.site/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee.
Crew:
Director/Chorographer: Alyssa Little
Music Director: Francesca Aguado-Murray
Technical Director/Performance Stage Manager: Jason Buhrman
Costume Designer: Robin Shaner
Rehearsal Stage Manager: Rennes Carbaugh
Marketing: Madeline Cepeda and Dana Poole
Student technicians:
Student costume assistants: Madeleine Davis and Caitlin Heise
Cast:
Chip Tolentino/Jesus: Benjamin Smith
Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere: Maggie Haynes
Leaf Coneybear/Carl Dad: Paola Torres
William Barfee: Patrick Johnson
Marcy Park: Madeleine Davis
Olive Ostrovsky: Kalee Oravec
Rona Lisa Peretti/Olive's Mom: Elizabeth Malone
Douglas Panch: Sam Little
Mitch Mahoney/Dan Dad/Olive's Dad: Rennes Carbaugh