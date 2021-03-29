Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hagerstown Community College Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The musical comedy feaetures music and lyrics by William Finn, and a book by Rachel Sheinkin.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Hagerstown Community College presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee next month.

Performances will run April 23-25, 2021.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

For tickets, visit https://hcckepler.square.site/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee.

Crew:

Director/Chorographer: Alyssa Little
Music Director: Francesca Aguado-Murray
Technical Director/Performance Stage Manager: Jason Buhrman
Costume Designer: Robin Shaner
Rehearsal Stage Manager: Rennes Carbaugh
Marketing: Madeline Cepeda and Dana Poole
Student technicians:
Student costume assistants: Madeleine Davis and Caitlin Heise

Cast:

Chip Tolentino/Jesus: Benjamin Smith
Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere: Maggie Haynes
Leaf Coneybear/Carl Dad: Paola Torres
William Barfee: Patrick Johnson
Marcy Park: Madeleine Davis
Olive Ostrovsky: Kalee Oravec
Rona Lisa Peretti/Olive's Mom: Elizabeth Malone
Douglas Panch: Sam Little
Mitch Mahoney/Dan Dad/Olive's Dad: Rennes Carbaugh


