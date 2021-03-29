Hagerstown Community College presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee next month.

Performances will run April 23-25, 2021.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

For tickets, visit https://hcckepler.square.site/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee.

Crew:

Director/Chorographer: Alyssa Little

Music Director: Francesca Aguado-Murray

Technical Director/Performance Stage Manager: Jason Buhrman

Costume Designer: Robin Shaner

Rehearsal Stage Manager: Rennes Carbaugh

Marketing: Madeline Cepeda and Dana Poole

Student technicians:

Student costume assistants: Madeleine Davis and Caitlin Heise

Cast:

Chip Tolentino/Jesus: Benjamin Smith

Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere: Maggie Haynes

Leaf Coneybear/Carl Dad: Paola Torres

William Barfee: Patrick Johnson

Marcy Park: Madeleine Davis

Olive Ostrovsky: Kalee Oravec

Rona Lisa Peretti/Olive's Mom: Elizabeth Malone

Douglas Panch: Sam Little

Mitch Mahoney/Dan Dad/Olive's Dad: Rennes Carbaugh