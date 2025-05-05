HAIRSPRAY Takes Center Stage at Dundalk Community Theatre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HAIRSPRAY will take center stage at Dundalk Community Theatre (DCT) on May 9, 10, 16, 17 at 8 p.m. and May 11 & 18 (SOLD OUT) at 3 p.m..

The musical features a book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan. Music by Marc Shaiman. Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman. Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Hairspray is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets may be purchased online: http://www.ccbctickets.com/ or by calling the Box Office (443) 840-ARTS.

