Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season  

Fells Point Corner Theatre announces its 35th season, a mix of relevant and powerful fully-produced plays and FPCT's signature events, like The Corner Carol, the short play festival and the monologue slam.

For decades, this volunteer, non-profit has presented diverse, challenging, and entertaining theater to the Baltimore community through a combination of acclaimed contemporary plays, local Baltimore premieres and time-tested favorites. All are welcome in this inclusive, creative, artistic space that serves as a neighborhood anchor in Upper Fells Point and in the Greater Baltimore cultural community.

As the theatrical world changes, FPCT owes this town a reflection of art, navigating complicated narratives to explore what holds us together and what drives us apart. As Artistic Director Barbara Madison Hauck states, "I am proud to serve a theatre known for its ambition, collaboration, dedication to artistic excellence, and investment in community. I believe FPCT's 2022-23 season follows in the tradition of ambitious excellence, offers ample opportunities for artists to collaborate in new ways, and most importantly, strengthens our relationship with our community."

2022-2023 Season:

• The Corner Creepies, Oct. 20-22, 8pm. This family friendly event, hosted by Kimberley Lynne, author of ghost folklore book, Dredging the Choptank, and featuring Edgar Allan Poe impersonator Tony Tsendeas, will showcase personal phantom stories by FPCT artists and the audience. A costume competition and holiday treats will complete this pre-Halloween celebration. We're kicking off the season with ghostly storytelling!

• The Thanksgiving Play, Nov. 4-27. In this wickedly funny satire by Larissa FastHorse, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions as a troupe of "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. FastHorse has written and produced plays involving challenges that indigenous people face in American society. In 2017, The Thanksgiving Play was selected by The Kilroys, an annual list of underproduced plays by women that addresses gender parity.

• The 3rd Annual Corner Carol, Dec. 16-17. The Baltimore theatre community celebrates the holiday season with a cabaret of storytelling, poetry, dance and music across all belief systems, inclusive and restorative. When we asked our artists what the season means them, they responded with: art in our community.

• The 5th Annual Monologue Slam, Jan. 7, 2023. Baltimore's best actors compete one-night only for citywide bragging rights.

• An Evening with May Miller, Jan. 27-28 & Feb. 3-4. This celebration of Washington D.C./Baltimore native May Miller's oeuvre includes readings and discussions of her plays and poems. Miller was the most widely published female poet of the Harlem Renaissance and is an (almost) lost treasure. Local actors will read her work, and director Aladrian Crowther Wetzel will lead a discussion.

• Dead Man's Cell Phone, Feb. 17- March 12. This magical play by Sarah Ruhl explores the paradox of modern technology's ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age. Sometimes darkly funny, sometimes deeply profound, the play was awarded a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding New Play when it premiered at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Robert Hurwitt, in reviewing a 2009 production, describes Ruhl's world "of ordinary people living extraordinary lives and small coincidences opening into quirky metaphysical conundrums." Kimberley Lynne directs this surrealistic fantasy of love and grief.

• 10x10x10 Short Play Festival, May 5-28. The season wraps up with the theatre's most popular of offerings, a fantastic collection of hilarious and compelling brand-new plays by local playwrights and performed by ten local actors. The audience votes as the playwrights compete for cash prizes.

For tickets and additional information about these performances, please visit www.fpct.org or call (410) 878-0228. Flex passes and group discounts are available.

Fells Point Corner Theatre is housed in an 1850 firehouse located at 251 S. Ann Street in Upper Fells Point, the result of a merger between two community theaters in the greater Fells Point area: the Fells Point Theatre, and the Corner Theatre in 1987. Fells Point Corner Theatre is a fully nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization operating under the corporate name Bristol Players for the past 30 plus years.