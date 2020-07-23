Felicia Curry and Helen Hedman Named To Resident Company Of Artists Roster At Everyman

Everyman Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi is thrilled to announce that actors Felicia Curry and Helen Hedman have joined the organization as members of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists. Everyman Theatre is one of only a handful of Regional Theatres that has a resident company of professional artists as part of its mission.

Lancisi, for his part, is thrilled to have both artists join the team, "Felicia Curry is a force of nature. Her ability to totally transform into a fascinating three-dimensional character is mesmerizing to watch. She is equally adept at comedy and drama and has an extraordinary singing voice to boot. I can't wait to see the wide range of roles she'll add to her repertoire in years to come. It is no overstatement to say that Helen Hedman is a legend in the regional theatre scene. Her work at Everyman and throughout the DC market is a treasure trove of performances any actress would be happy to embody, and she's truly a role model for actresses of all ages. Helen's acumen for period plays, complex language, and a contemporary connection to classic plays is so keen you'd think the plays were written today. She is equally comfortable in many theatrical styles and has an acute sense of timing and brilliant turn of a phrase making her a huge asset to any ensemble. We are extremely lucky to have both Helen and Felicia join our Everyman family of artists."

Ms. Curry had her Everyman Theatre debut this past season in Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in We Three Lizas, The Brontes, and Petite Rouge, and has performed on several National Tours, including Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Barbie Live!, and Capitol Steps. Her Regional Theatre credits include those at VA Repertory Theatre in The Color Purple (RTCC Award), Gulfshore Playhouse, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Musical Theatre, Signature Theatre, Ford's Theatre (Artistic Associate), Arena Stage, Factory 449 (Company Member): Lela & Co. (Helen Hayes Award), The Kennedy Center, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre, and Rep Stage to name a few. Ms. Curry has performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra. She has received nine Helen Hayes nominations, three Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Ensemble, and has been a two-time host of the Helen Hayes Awards. She has been featured in The Washington Post (12 Stage Dynamos) and Washingtonian Magazine (10 Stage Stars), and is a graduate of University of Maryland College Park.

Helen Hedman has been seen on the Everyman Theatre stage numerous times, including performances in Murder on the Orient Express, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Book of Joseph, Blithe Spirit, and The School for Scandal. Locally, Ms. Hedman has appeared at Arena Stage in Watch on the Rhine, A Delicate Balance, Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Women, The Caucasian Chalk Circle; at Shakespeare Theatre Company in A Woman of No Importance, The Country Wife, and Romeo and Juliet; at Round House Theatre in I'll Get You Back Again, Rapture, and Blister, Burn; at Studio Theatre: The Year of Magical Thinking, The Bright and Bold Design; at Signature Theatre in Crazy for You, Beaches (world premiere), Show Boat, and My Fair Lady; at Olney Theatre in Piaf, Triumph of Love, and The Elephant Man; at Rep Stage in The Seagull, Mrs. Farnsworth, and Kimberly Akimbo; and at Ford's Theatre in Sabrina Fair and A Christmas Carol. Nationwide, Ms. Hedman has been seen on the stages of the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and St. Louis Repertory. Her Film/TV credits include Homicide, Silent Fall w/ Richard Dreyfuss, Birds, and Beast. She is a graduate of Catholic University of America, and has been a member of Actor's Equity Association since 1976. Ms. Hedman's numerous awards include the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival Jury Award for Beast, Helen Hayes nominations for Piaf, Show Boat, and Beaches, a Best Actress award for City Paper's Best of Baltimore 2005 for Kimberly Akimbo, and another City Paper's Best of Baltimore in 2004 for Best Production (Ensemble) of The Seagull.

Ms. Curry and Ms. Hedman join a dynamic and diverse group that comprise the Resident Company of Artists -- Actors (in alphabetical order): Megan Anderson, Eric Berryman, Danny Gavigan, Deborah Hazlett, Paige Hernandez, Beth Hylton, Hannah Kelly, Katie Kleiger, Wil Love, Tony Nam, Bruce Randolph Nelson, Kyle Prue, Jefferson A. Russell, Carl Schurr, Dawn Ursula, Stan Weiman, and Yaegel T. Welch; Designers David Burdick (costumes), Daniel Ettinger (scenic), Harold F. Burgess II (lighting); Stage Manager Cat Wallis; Fight and Intimacy expert Lewis Shaw, and Dialect Coach Gary Logan.

According to Lancisi, Ms. Curry, Ms. Hedman, and the rest of the Everyman Theatre company will be back to work on Fayette Street as soon as possible, "We're carefully reviewing our next steps to keep the safety of our staff, artists, and audiences top of mind, and can't wait to gather together again, as soon as it's safe to do so."

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of Artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director, Marissa LaRose in leading the organization as it enters its 30th anniversary season.

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You