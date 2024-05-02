Endangered Species Theatre Project to Present 6th Annual Frederick Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Endangered Species theatre Project will present their 6th annual Frederick Shakespeare Festival, opening June 29th with A Midsummer Night's Dream -- a captivating and enchanting 90-minute rendition of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, with a magical twist that will delight audiences of all ages.



In this innovative adaptation, with a twist, the mischievous fairy queen Titania (played by multi-Award-winning actor of the stage and screen Susan Angelo) takes center stage as she flips the spell onto Oberon, her mischievous counterpart. Set in the mystical Athenian Forest, where love and tomfoolery collide, audiences will be transported into a world where the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur. ESPtheatre's production promises to captivate audiences with its whimsical charm and spellbinding performances.



Directed by ESPtheatre's Artistic Director Christine Mosere, she states, "We are so excited to present a mainstage production of Midsummer as part of this year's festival," and she adds “This reimagining of A Midsummer Night's Dream, offers an interesting perspective to this classic story with Titania overhearing Oberon's talk about his ‘spell' thus turning the tide on him.



Susan Angelo is an LA-based actor who has performed leading roles in well over 100 Shakespeare, classical, and contemporary plays throughout the country, including in New York and Los Angeles. In film and television, she has worked with actors such as Viola Davis, Amy Aquino, Holly Hunter, Forest Whitaker, and many more. She has been honored with LA Drama Critics Circle, LA Drama-Logue, LA Weekly, and Scenie Awards along with Ovation nominations.



“We are thrilled Susan Angelo agreed to join us all the way from LA to star as our Titania," Mosere added, "I agree with the LA Times when they called her ‘a Comic Genius!' and I just could not believe our luck when, after writing her to get feedback on my adaptation (which required my writing two short scenes in iambic pentameter to make it work!) that she not only loved the adaptation but agreed to come to Frederick to perform this iconic role.”



Alongside Susan Angelo, our Midsummer features an ensemble cast of talented MD/DC/VA actors and designers including the talents of Maureen O'Neill as Puck, Steven Cairns as Oberon, the star-crossed romances of Kayla Swain as Hermia and Isaac Loyal as Lysander, Laiah Westlyn as Helena, and Matt Baughman as Demetrius. Isaac Loyal also plays Starveling and Matt Baughman also plays Frances Flute. The rest of the Mechanicals and Fairies are played by Dan Franko (Bottom), Irene Silbert* (Peter Quince), Sasha Carrera* (Snug), and Brynn Krasney (Snout).



Nestled in the heart of Frederick's historic city, our festival celebrates the enduring legacy of William Shakespeare with a captivating lineup of performances, workshops, and events. Many of the Frederick Shakespeare Festival events can be found at the bottom of this Press Release.

TITLE:

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Directed by Christine Mosere



DATES

Opening June 29th

Sat 6/29 at 7:30 pm

Sun 6/30 at 7:30 pm

Tues 7/2 at 7:30 pm

Sat 7/6 at 7:30 pm

Sun 7/7 at 7:30 pm

Thurs 7/11 at 7:30 pm @ Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard

Fri 7/12 at 7:30 pm

Sat, 7/13 at 2:00 pm indoors & 7:30 pm outdoors (both at Hood College)



VENUE

Hodson Outdoor Theatre except as noted above.

Located between the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center and the Marx Center on the campus (north end) of Hood College.



TICKETS:

Pay-what-you-can at www.esptheatre.org beginning at $0 or donate at the door.

Call 301-305-1405 or email Christinem@esptheatre.org



CAST: In alphabetical order

Susan Angelo* as Titania and Hippolyta

Matt Baughman as Demetrius and Frances Flute

Steven Cairns as Oberon and Theseus

Sasha Carrera* as Snug

Dan Franko as Bottom

Maureen O'Neill as Puck

Brynn Krasney as Snout

Issac Loyal as Lysander and Starveling

Irene Silbert* as Peter Quince

Kayla Swain as Hermia

Laiah Westlyn as Helena

*Members of the Actors Equity Association (Actors' Union)



Join us for an unforgettable journey (with a Tantania's Twist) into the heart of Shakespeare's magical world!



ALSO, IN THE FREDERICK SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL



JULY/AUGUST

A STAGE 2 PRODUCTION



TITLE:

RICHARD II by William Shakespeare

DIRECTED by Evan Crump

STARRING: Frederick Shakespeare Festival's Co-Founder, Aaron Angello.

SYNOPIS: A gripping tale of power, betrayal, and the tumultuous struggle for the English throne.

At the Avalon (indoor) Theatre in the Tatem Building on Hood College Campus

DATES:

Fri, July 26 at 7:30 pm

Sat, July 27 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Sun, July 28 at 2:00 pm

Monday, July 29 at 7:30 pm

Friday, August 2:00 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Aug 3 at 2pm & 7:30 pm



AUGUST:

THE STANDBY LEAR by John Lowell

DIRECTED by Irene Silbert.

STARRING: Robert Leembruggen* and Christine Mosere*

Playing at the ESPloft 16 E. Patrick Street in downtown Frederick, MD

DATES:

Sun, 8/4 at 2:00 pm

Mon, 8/5 at 7:00 pm

Tues 8/6 at 7:00 pm

SYNPOSIS: When the spotlight calls, will he rise or fall

This love letter to the theater echoes Shakespeare's themes of power, madness, and redemption. "The Standby Lear" begins as an examination of an actors' life (and the panic of being a Standby called to perform) and moves into the emotional joys, frustrations and challenges of a marriage.

ROMEO & JULIET & IMPROV

PERFORMED BY:

Shakespeare on the Spot

Showing that this classic tragedy can be hysterical!

Plays Sunday, August 18 & Monday August 19 at Sky Stage (59 S. Carroll Street) in historic downtown Frederick.

DATES:

Sunday, August 18 at 7:00 pm

Monday, August 19 at 7:00 pm



LADY MACBETH AND HER PAL MEGAN by Megan Gogerty

Starring Gillian Shelly

Performing at the ESPloft, 16 E. Patrick Street on the 2nd floor.

DATES NOT YET RELEASED

Play Broadway Games