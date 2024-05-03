Spotlight: CINDY OF ARC at Baltimore Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Why are there no Jews in Whoville? What is a scold’s bridle? What is the song Delta Dawn really about? Should we rethink Dr. Deborah Birx? Why is the Holy Ghost a ghost?

In this brand new work of comedy and music, your guide, Cindy of Arc, will answer these and other pressing questions. She will take you through an abridged history of lying in such popular areas as religion, politics, sex, songwriting, Nazis, and, of course, dogs. Think American Utopia but with expletives, a three man backup band all named Mike, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it’s a comedy. And they wear their shoes. But otherwise, very similar.

Written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan

Directed by Dani Davis

With Michael Hunter, Mike Rosengarten, and Mike Lunoe



