Video: See Secrets From The Set of THE BOOK CLUB at Everyman Theatre

Watch Everyman Theatre's Secrets of the Set as Trevor and Lou point out all the fantastic secrets and hidden gems of THE BOOK CLUB PLAY's set!

Warning: This second installment includes spoilers, so if you haven't seen the play, wait to watch.

The Book Club follows a group of friends whose book club becomes the subject of a legendary documentarian.

Popular DC-based playwright Karen Zacarías’ Helen Hayes Award-winning comedy is neatly bound by equal parts humor and charm. This hilarious play follows Ana and her friends whose book club becomes the subject of a legendary documentarian.

All appears to be going as planned until an unexpected new member throws the group’s dynamics into chaos. The Book Club Play is a playful testament to the power of literature and its ability to bring people together. By the end, you’ll feel like you’re a member of the book club yourself!