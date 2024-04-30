HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Head Over Heels will bring MET’s 26th mainstage season to a close this spring. This production combines the timeless comedy of Sir Philip Sidney's "The Arcadia" with the pop hits of The Go-Go's. Conceived by Jeff Whitty, who also provides the original book, and adapted by James Magruder, Head Over Heels promises high-energy entertainment and uplifting musical moments. MET Associate Artistic Director, Gené Fouché, directs the production with music direction by Alison Shafer and choreography by Lena Janes.

"Head Over Heels" is a contemporary take on a classic story, blending romance, mistaken identities, and gender-bending escapades with an infectious soundtrack that will have audiences tapping their toes. Set in the kingdom of Arcadia, the musical follows a royal family on a journey of love, acceptance, and self-discovery. Along the way, they encounter oracles, love potions, and plenty of delightful surprises. With its seamless integration of pop anthems like "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," and "Heaven is a Place on Earth," the show appeals to a diverse audience of all ages.

According to director Gené Fouché, “All audiences will appreciate this unique fairytale, but none more so than fans of 80s music and the Go-Gos. We’ve leaned into the time period, so although the story may be new, audiences will recognize not only the music, but also little nods to the era we’ve scattered throughout.”

The production team is led by MET Ensemble Members Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Production Manager, Maurlea Long, Directing/Choreography Apprentice, Shayden Jamison, Stage Manager, Olivia Pietanza, Assistant Stage Manager, and Cody James, Technical Director. The design team includes MET Ensemble Members Doug Grove and Tabetha White collaborating as Co- Lighting Designers, Tom Majarov as Sound Designer, Lori Boyd as Props Designer, and Shea-Mikal Green as Intimacy Director as well as Shana Joslyn, Set Designer, Elizabeth Tringali, Costume Designer, Judy Harkins, Assistant Costume Designer, and Megan Behm, Fight Choreographer.

The cast features Tori Weaver as Pamela, Mallorie Stern as Mopsa, Karli Cole as Philoclea, Kecia Deroly as Gynecia, Eric Jones as Pythio, Joseph Waeyaert as Musidorus, Ray Hatch as Dametas, and Adian Chapman as Basilius. Danielle Tuomey, Kiersten Gasemy, Jennifer Pagano, Bryant Gutknecht, Randy Stull, and Jacob Waeyaert make up the ensemble as well as understudying principal roles. Melynda Burdette Wintrol understudies Gynecia.

Head Over Heels opens on Friday, May 31 and runs through Sunday, June 23 with a $15 preview night on Thursday, May 30. Curtain is at 8:00pm Thursday - Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday matinees. ASL Interpretation will be made available by request for the Friday, June 7 at 8pm performance. Please reserve and request ASL services at least ten days prior to the performance. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

The show runs approximately 2.5 hours with one 10 minute intermission. Tickets range in price from $15 - $47.50 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, students, and military. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while inventory lasts. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 6pm and one hour before performances.

MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE MISSION: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org.

Play Broadway Games