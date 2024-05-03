Children's Playhouse of MD Presents A Young Adult Series Production of MEAN GIRLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children's Playhouse of MD will present a Young Adult Series production of MEAN GIRLS. This young adult series production features book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. A fearless musical about chasing popularity and being true to yourself.

Adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. This queen-bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd.

More Information

PLEASE NOTE: This show is rated PG 13. Some material may be unsuitable for children under 13. Parental Guidance is advised.



Performance dates are May 4, 5, 11*, 12, 18**, 19 @ 1pm, May 10 @ 7pm, and May 18** @ 4:30pm.

**Denotes two performances this day.



*The Saturday, May 11th - 1pm performance will be ASL Interpreted by students from the CCBC Interpreter Program.



All Performances take place in the Administration Building Lecture Hall, adjacent to Parking Lot #4, on the campus of CCBC, Essex (7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237). Tickets are on sale now! Skip the lines at the door by calling the Box Office today at 443-840-2787. Email: cpm@ccbcmd.edu.