LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE Comes To Vagabond Players in May

Vagabond Players will conclude their 108th season with Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's acclaimed comedy hit, LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE (based on the book by Ilene Beckerman) directed by Belle Burr.

Even if clothes do not make a woman, they often tell her story. This smart and clever production tells the story of over two dozen women, who dish about their mothers, past husbands, lovers and falling in love, and the memories associated with first bras, a prom dress, a bridal gown, or a beloved handbag. Treasured outfits become lightning sparks to treasured memories that offer a joyous celebration of lives well lived.

Following an acclaimed two-year engagement in New York, LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE has been performed in cities across the United States and around the world (including Paris, Rio De Janeiro and Sydney).

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE opens Friday, May 17 and runs through Sunday, June 9, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special "$10 Thursdays on Broadway" performance June 6 at 8 p.m.

For tickets, cast and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

