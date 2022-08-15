FRANKENSTEIN Launches Strand Theater's Season 15

The Strand Theater Company proudly launches its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of Frankenstein by Danielle Mohlman, based on the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. Directed by Lanoree Blake.

When Mary Shelley sits down to write Frankenstein, she's 18 years old with everything to prove. Her husband, the poet Percy Shelley, is too in his head to notice his wife's phenomenal talent. She's grieving the death of her infant daughter. And in this era of gothic literature, no one wants to believe that the darkness on the page mirrors the storm in her own head. That is, until her mother shows up. The only problem is, Mary Wollstonecraft died when Shelley was just ten days old. This adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel explores monsters and the women who create them. It's a play that asks the age-old question: How far would you go to outrun your ghosts?

Cast features: Caitlyn Hooper, Nicolette Le Faye, Shaquan Pearson, Jacob Albert, Dave Iden, Mika J Nakano, Ashley Sigmon, Alexandra Ade, Margaret Condon, and Markayla Black.

Frankenstein opens on Friday, September 9, 2022, and runs through Sunday, September 25. Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, September 9, 8pm, Opening Night

Saturday, September 10, 8pm

Sunday, September 11, 2pm

Friday, September 16, 8pm

Saturday, September 17, 8pm

Sunday, September 18, 2pm

Thursday, September 22, 8pm

Friday, September 23, 8pm

Saturday, September 24, 8pm

Sunday, September 25, 2pm

Ticket Information: Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10