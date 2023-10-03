EscapeTime Escape Rooms Opens in Easton, Maryland

EscapeTime, the newest and most thrilling escape room experience in town, is excited to announce its grand opening this summer, Located at 108 Marlboro Ave Ste 4 Easton MD 21601, EscapeTime offers a unique and immersive adventure that challenges players to use their wit and problem-solving skills to escape a themed room before time runs out.

EscapeTime offers three different themed rooms to choose from: "Ghost Ship," "Area 51 Resurrection", and "School of Magic". Each room is designed to transport players into a different world with clues and puzzles that will keep them on their toes. With various difficulty levels, EscapeTime caters to everyone from beginners to experienced players.

"We are thrilled to bring EscapeTime to the Town of Easton and provide an exciting new entertainment option for locals and visitors alike," said both Jose and Russell, co-owners of EscapeTime, LLC. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and thrilling experience for players, and we can't wait to see their reactions."

EscapeTime also offers team-building events for businesses and groups of friends looking for a unique and challenging activity to do together.

With the ability to accommodate up to 30 players each hour, EscapeTime is the perfect option for corporate events, birthdays, and other special occasions.

To celebrate its Easton's grand opening and first year in operation, this November 24, 2023, EscapeTime is offering a special promotion of 50% off for all gift cards purchased on Black Friday, November 24th, 2023 until Noon. Guests can book their escape room adventure online at Click Here. Follow Us on social media for discounts throughout the season.

About EscapeTime:



EscapeTime is an eastern shore resident-owned and operated escape room experience with locations in Annapolis, Severna Park and now Easton. With three different themed rooms in Easton to choose from, EscapeTime offers a unique and immersive adventure for all ages and skill levels. EscapeTime is also available for team-building events, birthdays, and other special occasions.