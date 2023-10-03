EscapeTime Escape Rooms Opens in Easton, Maryland

EscapeTime also offers team-building events for businesses and groups of friends looking for a unique and challenging activity to do together.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

EscapeTime Escape Rooms Opens in Easton, Maryland

EscapeTime, the newest and most thrilling escape room experience in town, is excited to announce its grand opening this summer, Located at 108 Marlboro Ave Ste 4 Easton MD 21601, EscapeTime offers a unique and immersive adventure that challenges players to use their wit and problem-solving skills to escape a themed room before time runs out.

EscapeTime offers three different themed rooms to choose from: "Ghost Ship," "Area 51 Resurrection", and "School of Magic". Each room is designed to transport players into a different world with clues and puzzles that will keep them on their toes. With various difficulty levels, EscapeTime caters to everyone from beginners to experienced players.

"We are thrilled to bring EscapeTime to the Town of Easton and provide an exciting new entertainment option for locals and visitors alike," said both Jose and Russell, co-owners of EscapeTime, LLC. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and thrilling experience for players, and we can't wait to see their reactions."

EscapeTime also offers team-building events for businesses and groups of friends looking for a unique and challenging activity to do together.

With the ability to accommodate up to 30 players each hour, EscapeTime is the perfect option for corporate events, birthdays, and other special occasions.

To celebrate its Easton's grand opening and first year in operation, this November 24, 2023, EscapeTime is offering a special promotion of 50% off for all gift cards purchased on Black Friday, November 24th, 2023 until Noon. Guests can book their escape room adventure online at Click Here. Follow Us on social media for discounts throughout the season.

About EscapeTime:


EscapeTime is an eastern shore resident-owned and operated escape room experience with locations in Annapolis, Severna Park and now Easton. With three different themed rooms in Easton to choose from, EscapeTime offers a unique and immersive adventure for all ages and skill levels. EscapeTime is also available for team-building events, birthdays, and other special occasions.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA Photo
Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA

This October, the City of Frederick, Maryland, is set to become a vibrant hub of artistic expression and cultural reflection as Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Angels in America.

2
Takács Quartet to Present Baltimore Premiere By Nokuthula Ngwenyama At Shriver Hall Photo
Takács Quartet to Present Baltimore Premiere By Nokuthula Ngwenyama At Shriver Hall

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists — will welcome the Grammy-winning Takács Quartet as it returns to Shriver Hall on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30pm.

3
BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season Photo
BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season

BlackRock Center for the Arts has announced its 22nd season of programming as a dedicated hub for inspiring performing and visual arts experiences in the most diverse county in the United States, Montgomery County, Md.   

4
Vagabond Players to Present NIGHT OUT IN FELLS Next Weekend Photo
Vagabond Players to Present NIGHT OUT IN FELLS Next Weekend

Join Vagabond Players for another night of incredible local talent hosted by Adam Garrison on Saturday, October 7! The company will welcome comedian Alexx Starr and give audiences a sneak peek of the musicians you'll see in their upcoming production of CHESS.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie and Clyde
Just Off Broadway MD (10/13-10/22)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROMISED END
Baltimore Theatre Project (12/15-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boundary
Submersive Productions (9/01-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wit by Margaret Edson
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (10/20-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sylvia by A.R. Gurney
Compass Rose Theater (9/29-10/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MET Comedy Night: Yes And!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MET Comedy Night: The Comedy Pigs
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Still, We Dream
Baltimore Theatre Project (11/18-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You