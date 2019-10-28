Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts Will Present SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts continues its academic theatre season with She Kills Monsters opening Thursday, Oct. 31 in the Center for the Arts Theatre, CCBC Catonsville, 800 South Rolling Road.

Following the death of her teenage sister Tilly, Agnes Evans finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook and she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Performance times include:

11:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1, 2

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 (ASL interpreted for the deaf and hard-of-hearing)

10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4

CCBC's production of She Kills Monsters is directed by Zach Hartley, CCBC Theatre faculty member, with scenic and lighting design by Moe Conn and costumes by James J. Fasching. The stage manager is Jalon Payton.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or at the door one hour prior to the performances.





