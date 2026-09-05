Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Stars Preview Olney Theatre Center's Regional Premiere
Stars perform a tap number and talk about bringing the musical comedy to the newly renovated Bernard Family Theatre.
Olney Theatre Center has shared an inside look at its upcoming production of SOME LIKE IT HOT, giving audiences a preview of the musical comedy ahead of its regional premiere. The video features stars Tavis Kordell, who plays Jerry/Daphne, and Jacob Tischler, who plays Joe/Josephine, performing the tap number "You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)" while also speaking about the production alongside artistic director Jason Loewith.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is a musical comedy that follows two musicians who disguise themselves as women to escape mob associates who witnessed them commit a crime, leading to a farcical chase involving mistaken identity and an all-female band. The Olney production marks the show's first regional theatre staging, following its run on Broadway.
The production will run in Olney Theatre Center's Bernard Family Theatre from September 18 through November 8, 2026, serving as the venue for the newly renovated space. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Olney Theatre Center announced that SOME LIKE IT HOT would open the newly renovated Bernard Family Theatre, with Loewith citing the chance to be the first regional theater to produce the musical as a key factor in the decision.
Kordell and Tischler previously performed the roles of Jerry/Daphne and Joe/Josephine together in an earlier staging, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the production's casting. Tickets and additional information for the Olney run are available through the theatre's website.
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