CCBC and Maryland Humanities Brings History to Life at CHAUTAUQUA 2019: MAKING WAVES

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts and Humanities, in partnership with Maryland Humanities, presents Chautauqua 2019: Making Waves, July 12-14, at the Center for the Arts Theatre, CCBC Catonsville, 800 S. Rolling Road, Catonsville, Md. All performances are at 7 p.m.

Chautauqua is a statewide program presented by Maryland Humanities. Celebrating its 25thseason, Chautauqua offers living history performances by actor-scholars, followed by question and answer sessions which spark spirited conversation and provide educational family fun. Every Chautauqua performance opens with live local musical and theatrical acts.

This year's theme, Making Waves, will celebrate those who have navigated ice, waves and the depths below by bringing three historical adventurers to life: Mathew Henson, Jacques Cousteau and Grace O'Malley.

Matthew Henson (July 12) was a polar explorer, craftsman and author, and is said to be the first African-American to reach the North Pole. Keith Henley, a historic interpreter and actor, will portray the Maryland native. Henley also performs as Henry Box Brown, George Washington Carver, Langston Hughes, Sergeant Henry Johnson and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the American Historical Theatre in Philadelphia and at Chautauquas in Colorado, Delaware, South Carolina and Arkansas.

Jacques Cousteau (July 13) was an oceanographer, filmmaker and scientist. He is known for his deep-sea explorations and his invention of the Aqua-Lung. Doug Mishler, an independent scholar and veteran Chautauquan, will portray Cousteau. Mishler has performed as P. T. Barnum, Theodore Roosevelt, William Lloyd Garrison, Henry Ford, Jefferson Davis, George Wallace, Upton Sinclair, Major General Robert Ross and General Joseph Pershing at past Maryland Humanities Chautauquas. He also portrays Ernie Pyle, Billy Sunday, William Clark and others at Chautauqua programs throughout the country.

Grace O'Malley (July 14) was a 16th century Irish Pirate Queen, who commanded ships, men, and the respect of Queen Elizabeth I. She will be portrayed by Mary Ann Jung, an award-winning actress who specializes in interactive history. Jung has portrayed Clara Barton, Rosalie Stier Calvert, Amelia Earhart and Julia Child at past Maryland Humanities Chautauquas, and also performs as Margaret Brent, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and others.

"We are delighted to continue our longtime association with Maryland Humanities by hosting Chautauqua again this year," said Patti Crossman, chair of the Department of Performing Arts and Humanities at CCBC. "I know our audiences will enjoy this year's theme, Making Waves, and find the performances both entertaining and educational."

Chautauqua remains free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.

For more information, visit www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.





