BlackRock Center for the Arts 25-26 Season Includes MACBETH, INSCAPE, and More

BlackRock Center for the Arts, an accessible and inclusive community anchor for

creative expression and cultural exchange invites you to come together for an unforgettable season to soak up the arts and culture of our community.

On Saturday, September 13th from 12 - 4 PM, BlackRock will host a soft launch to the season during its monthly artisan markets. Guests are invited to shop local at the monthly Artisan Market, pick-up chalk and create a community chalk walk, and find their rhythm in a community Drum Circle.

The BlackRock team will be on hand to share details of the upcoming 25-26 Season of performances, gallery exhibitions, and community events. The opening performance of the season features the renowned Chuchito Valdes on Saturday, September 20th. Following in the footsteps of his father the legendary Chucho Valdes and grandfather, Bebo Valdes, Chuchito is celebrated for his mastery of Afro-Cuban Jazz and his ability to blend genres Danzon and Cha-Cha-Cha. There will be little something for everyone in this opening performance.

Says CEO Katie Hecklinger “In a time when connection and expression are more vital than ever, the arts serve as a powerful vehicle for freedom—the freedom to feel, to let go, and to express our true selves. This season at BlackRock, you are invited.”

“The arts have always been a space for exploration and healing. It’s essential to offer our community a platform where they can experience the freedom to express their emotions and share their stories.” reiterated Artistic Director Kelly Chauncey. “We have created a space that lifts and celebrates every voice through the lens of arts and culture.”

For more information about the season, go to https://www.blackrockcenter.org.