Baltimore's Theatre Community Takes On Climate Change With Winter Seeds Collaborative Event 

Vital Matters, Single Carrot Theatre, and Submersive Productions will partner with local theatre artists, performers, booksellers and more for an evening of art and conversation about our climate crisis, as part of the international initiative, Climate Change Theatre Action. Winter Seeds: For Growing Community around Climate and Change will showcase readings of original micro plays from India, Canada, and Kenya, including Baltimore born playwright Miranda Rose Hall--plus live music from Deletta Gillespie, puppetry from Submersive artists, and more!

The live, in person performance of Winter Seeds will take place on Saturday, December 11 at 8pm at The Voxel, in Baltimore. The show will be available to stream on-demand starting on December 18. In-person attendees must adhere to Covid Safety Policy (which includes masking and proof of vaccination or testing). The event will be ASL interpreted and is ADA accessible.

The event will also feature a holiday market of crafts by local artists and books from The Ivy Bookshop, and facilitated conversation led by youth climate organization Zero Hour founder and MICA student Nadia Nazar. There will be ideas for actions people can take and ways of getting involved in local and global initiatives.

Founder of Vital Matters, Michele Minnick says "I'm delighted to launch Vital Matters with this event, which tells very human stories of the climate crisis. This unprecedented global reality affects us all, and we all play a part in how this story goes. Many climate experts are saying that even with all that needs to be done, the most important thing we can do right now is to talk to one another. This event offers an opportunity to reflect and to connect with others, sharing our fears, our grief, but also the love, joy, humor and hope we need to face the tremendous challenges that face us now, and in the future."

Winter Seeds, For Growing Community around Climate and Change is a Climate Change Theatre Action event. CCTA is an international theatre initiative created to raise awareness, spark conversations, and spur action around the

climate crisis. Visit climatechangetheatreaction.com for more information. Vital Matters invites theatre artists to consider how our art form can and must incorporate this reality, and engage the more-than-human world of wind, water, penguins, wolves, plants, frogs, jellyfish and microbes into the work we produce.

The Baltimore event is produced by Vital Matters, an initiative for Growing Community around Climate and Change, Submersive Productions, and Single Carrot Theatre.

Full details, including performer schedule, covid safety policy, and venue accessibility information, are available at the Single Carrot website at https://singlecarrot.com/winterseeds.

Tickets for both the live event and virtual stream are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $10-35 at https://singlecarrot.com/winterseeds.