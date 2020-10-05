Baltimore Symphony Has Returned to Rehearsal

The orchestra's digital concert series premieres October 14 and tickets go on sale this week.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has officially returned to rehearsals, in small groups, for its upcoming digital concert series, BSO Sessions, AP reports.

For the past three weeks, the orchestra has been bringing in musicians eight at a time to practice in person on stage. All performers have been partaking in safety protocols, including mask-wearing, temperature checks and social distancing.

"Even the stage flats have been reviewed by experts in public health and engineering to ensure that we have ample distance between musicians to allow for aerosols," said Tonya McBride Robles, the orchestra's vice president and chief operating officer.

The digital concert series premieres October 14 and tickets go on sale this week. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bsomusic.org/.

Read the original story on AP.

