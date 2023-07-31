Baltimore Center Stage to Celebrate 23/24 Season with Exclusive 50% Off Offer

Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) is excited to celebrate the launch of single tickets going on sale for the 23/24 season starting August 1 by offering an exclusive offer. For a limited-time only, audience members can purchase single tickets at 50% off retail price for five of BCS' upcoming productions. This early bird deep discount is available from August 1 through August 4, 2023, or until 500 tickets are solid.

The promotion includes the following 23/24 season performances:

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Written by Lanie Roberston

Musical Arrangements by Danny Holgate

Directed by Nikkole Salter

September 14 - October 8, 2023

Opening night: September 22, 2023

In March 1959, four months before her passing, Billie Holiday gives an unforgettable performance at Emerson's Bar & Grill in South Philadelphia. However, her songs are just one part of the show. In between renditions of some of her greatest hits, like "Strange Fruit" and "God Bless the Child," Billie shares the triumphs and heartbreaks of a life and career like no other in this immersive cabaret experience that marks the directorial debut of Pulitzer nominated artist, Nikkole Salter.

BCS Presents

ARTSCENTRIC'S Production of

Rodgers & Hammerstein's

CINDERELLA (Enchanted Edition)

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the Stage by Tom Briggs

From the Teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

Directed by Kevin S. McAllister

Music Directed by Cedric D. Lyles

Choreographed by Shaylce Hemby

November 25 - December 23, 2023

Opening night: December 1, 2023

Blending elements of classic and contemporary versions of Cinderella, ArtsCentric returns to BCS following its must-see performances of Crowns with its take on the time-honored story that's not to be missed! Inspired by the groundbreaking 1997 movie featuring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, Cinderella is an enchanting musical adventure. This version of the beloved, timeless classic features musical performances that follow Cinderella's magical transformation with the help of her fairy godmother, in a show that will be enjoyable for all generations.

MEXODUS

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson

Directed by David Mendizábal

A World Premiere Co-Production with Mosaic Theater Company

March 14 - April 7, 2024

Opening night: March 21, 2024

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson blend Hip-Hop and history to tell a unique story about the Underground Railroad that led south, highlighting the power of Black and Brown unity. A groundbreaking, theatrical experience, Mexodus is a live-looped musical, composed in real time, that explores the often-untold stories of enslaved people in the United States who sought freedom in Mexico.

THE HOT WING KING

Written by Katori Hall

Directed by Christopher D. Betts

In Association with Hartford Stage

April 11 - April 28, 2024

Opening night: April 13, 2024

Pulitzer Prize Winner Katori Hall's work returns to our stage with her award-winning comedy, The Hot Wing King, in which Memphis, Tennessee's annual Hot Wang Festival is quickly approaching, and Cordell Crutchfield is determined to be crowned king of the wings. With support from The New Wing Order, made up of his partner Dwayne and his friends Isom & Big Charles, victory seems inevitable. However, Cordell soon finds himself preparing for the festival while caring for his teenage nephew who moves in after a family tragedy. Will this new arrangement be a recipe for success or disaster?

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Written by Oscar Wilde

Adapted and directed by Jenny Koons

World Premiere Adaptation

May 9- May 26, 2024

Opening Night: May 11, 2024

This reimagined version of Oscar Wilde's classic tells the witty and humorous story featuring Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrief, who both create alter egos that supply an escape to the monotony of their lives. As the misunderstandings pile up and their stories unravel, eventually both men must come to terms with their true identities.

In addition to all mainstage programming, single tickets to a wide range of artistic programs, including concert series, film screenings and talks with members of Baltimore and artistic communities, will go on sale starting August 1. This will include the return of the popular civic dialogue series Baltimore Butterfly Sessions, a presentation of interactive cult classic movie Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror and Creative Alliance, as well as programs celebrating the city of Baltimore and its artistic communities.