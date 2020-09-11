Baltimore Center Stage Announces Dates For The Bridge Series

Events featuring theater and conversation will kick off with a virtual discussion with Director of Costumes David Burdick

Today, Baltimore Center Stage announced the dates for The Bridge Series, a new series of virtual gatherings from Baltimore Center Stage. The Bridge Series explores the interconnectedness of classic and contemporary theater through virtual play readings and conversations between artists and scholars. With discussions with leading theatermakers in Baltimore and around the country, Baltimore Center Stage will explore classic texts, reflect on the rich production history of BCS, and dive deeper into the elusive artistic process.

"Developed with our members in mind, The Bridge Series offers a range of new ways to engage with our beloved art form," said Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "We'll use excerpts from time-honored plays to catapult us into conversation alongside some of today's brightest artists and thinkers."

The first Bridge Series conversation is "Setting the Stage: Craft, Design, and Why it Matters" on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm. This conversation, between BCS Director of Costumes and Resident Costume Designer at Everyman Theatre David Burdick and BCS Director of Artistic Producing Chiara Klein, is a behind-the-scenes look into the costume design world and the role costuming plays in storytelling, using Baltimore Center Stage production history. David Burdick is one of the most respected Costumers in the theater industry. He grew up in suburban Philadelphia where his love for theater and fashion converged into a talent for costume design. He has been at Baltimore Center Stage for more than 30 years. Some highlights of David's design work are The Rivals, Blithe Spirit and Caroline, or Change.

The additional dates for the 2020/21 Bridge Series are as follows: October 29, November 19, January 21 and March 18. Topics and guests to be announced at a later date.

The Bridge Series is free for members, and pay-what-you-will for non-members, starting at $10. People can register to attend the first Bridge Series event at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/0280ab87/hM9zvVj06hGGFHbuhnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centerstage.org%2Fplays-and-events%2Fbridge-series%2F.

This new virtual series is another facet of Baltimore Center Stage's commitment to remain "open for storytelling." The theater has activated adaptive programming and resources in the wake of cancellations and other shutdowns. For more information on our available virtual programming including BCS Camp at Home, Play At Home, The Bridge Series and more please go to our website at www.centerstage.org.

For more information and other media related inquiries or interview requests please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You