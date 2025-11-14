Ballet Theatre Of Maryland To Premiere Annapolis-Themed THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present a world-premiere Annapolis-themed production of THE NUTCRACKER, featuring entirely new sets, costumes, and choreography.

Inspired by local history, the new staging reimagines Clara’s adventure as it unfolds against the backdrop of historic Annapolis. To accompany the premiere, BTM will offer a family-friendly Sugar Plum Party before every Sunday performance.

For more information about the production, its creation process, or to purchase tickets, visit balletmaryland.org or contact the Ballet Theatre of Maryland office at btm.admin1@balletmaryland.org or 410-224-5644.