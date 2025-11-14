 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Ballet Theatre Of Maryland To Premiere Annapolis-Themed THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

The world-premiere production features all-new sets, costumes, and choreography inspired by historic Annapolis.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland To Premiere Annapolis-Themed THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present a world-premiere Annapolis-themed production of THE NUTCRACKER, featuring entirely new sets, costumes, and choreography.

Inspired by local history, the new staging reimagines Clara’s adventure as it unfolds against the backdrop of historic Annapolis. To accompany the premiere, BTM will offer a family-friendly Sugar Plum Party before every Sunday performance.

For more information about the production, its creation process, or to purchase tickets, visit balletmaryland.org or contact the Ballet Theatre of Maryland office at btm.admin1@balletmaryland.org or 410-224-5644.




Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos