Author Gabriel Bump to Deliver Keynote at Howard Community College's Second Annual Bauder Lecture

Gabriel Bump, author of "Everywhere You Don't Belong," a New York Times Book Review Notable Book of 2020 and an Electric Lit Favorite Novel of 2020, will deliver the keynote at Howard Community College's second annual Bauder Lecture. Bump's keynote will be offered in a hybrid format, both live in person and streamed via Vimeo, on September 22, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. His keynote will be followed by an in-depth conversation with DC-based writer Tyrese L. Coleman.

Bump's novel, "Everywhere You Don't Belong," follows protagonist Claude, a young Black man born on the South Side of Chicago and raised by his civil rights-era grandmother, who tries to shape him into a principled actor for change; yet when riots consume his neighborhood, he hesitates to take sides, unwilling to let race define his life. He escapes Chicago to go to college, to find a new identity, and to leave the pressure cooker of his hometown behind. But as he discovers, there is no safe haven for a young Black man in this time and place called America.

Following his keynote, Bump will be joined by Washington, D.C.-based writer, Tyrese L. Coleman, author of "How to Sit," for an in-depth conversation. Tyrese L. Coleman is a writer, wife, mother, and attorney. Her debut collection of stories and essays, "How to Sit," was published by Mason Jar Press in 2018 and nominated for a 2019 PEN Open Book Award.

The Bauder Lecture by Howard Community College is made possible by a generous grant from Dr. Lillian Bauder, a community leader and Columbia resident. Howard Community College presents an annual endowed author lecture, and the chosen book will be celebrated with two student awards. Known as the Don Bauder Awards, any Howard Community College student who has read the featured book is eligible to respond and reflect on the book in an essay or other creative format. The awards honor the memory of Don Bauder, late husband of Dr. Lillian Bauder and a champion of civil rights and social justice causes.

"Everywhere You Don't Belong" was selected by the Howard County Book Connection committee as its choice for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Howard County Book Connection is a partnership of Howard Community College and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society.

The Bauder Lecture will take place in Howard Community College's Smith Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

To learn more about the Bauder Lecture and RSVP for the event, visit howardcc.edu/bauderlecture.