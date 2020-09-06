ArtStream Moves its Season Online

The company is known for being inclusive to actors with developmental disabilities.

ArtStream has announced its plans for an all-virtual season in 2021, Local DVM reports.

"It was really challenging being able to find a way to adapt the script because it's just such a different environment, not being able to act beside each other," said Rye Ellis, co-director for ArtStream's Inclusive Theater Company. "Everything online is very intimate, and it's something that I've never experienced before as an actor."

All proceeds from the performances go toward ArtStream's funding for future performances. All of the rehearsals for the performances are being held remotely via Zoom. Auditions for the upcoming season will begin in October.

Read more on Local DVM.

