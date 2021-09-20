An Die Musik Partners With Local Playwright For World Premiere Of HAND THROUGH THE VEIL                                        

"Hand Through the Veil" is best described as a period drama - a thriller with elements of mystery.

The story is compelling and original. Renowned author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has spent years in pursuit of contact with the other side. Famed magician Harry Houdini has been on a parallel journey to debunk the very notion. With the help of the brash and unpredictable medium, Mina Crandon, the two come to the table for one final seance. The baggage all three bring with them results in a chaotic and strange experience that none will ever forget.



Set at the height of the 1920s Spiritualism movement, "Hand Through the Veil" isolates three of the era's most prominent personalities in a fictionalized encounter. With liberal doses of fright and humor, it explores the search for truth, not only in circumstances and events but in ourselves. All three characters wrestle with perceptions of who they are versus who they want to be - the author who loathed his most famous creation, the escape artist who longed to be recognized as a magician, and the purported medium on whom this play centers. What if you experienced a moment of sublime talent or skill and could never/seldom repeat it?



Doug Krehbel, who plays Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, has been acting and directing professionally for more than 25 years. His noteworthy roles include The Real Inspector Hound (Simon, MetroStage), War of the Worlds (Carl Phillips, Scena Theatre & Prague Fringe Festival), Henry VIII (Buckingham, Folger Theatre), Macbeth (Rosse, Annapolis Shakespeare) and Loves Labours Lost (Berowne, Cape Fear Shakespeare). He is an alumnus of the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory, and the author of Silly Delaware.



Terrance Fleming, who plays Harry Houdini, is a Baltimore-based actor whose credits include: Twelfth Night (Orsino, Her Majesty and Sons), Hamlet (Hamlet, Baltimore Shakespeare Factory), Macbeth (Macduff, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and Dracula (Dr. Seward, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company).



Ann Turiano, who plays Mina Crandon is a Baltimore-based director, performer, dramaturg, teaching artist, and arts administrator. Her directing credits include kid simple: A Radio Play in the Flesh (Loyola University Maryland), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Decision Height, The Rover (Notre Dame of Maryland University), and Jerusalem and The Quickening (Fells Point Corner Theatre) She is co-artistic director of Sisters Freehold.



Actor and director Chris Cotterman has been working on Baltimore's small stages for the past 10 years. As Associate Artistic Director for the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, he directed productions of Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, Julius Caesar, As You Like It, and Much Ado About Nothing. He also directed the premiere of Trish Harnetiaux's Welcome to the White Room for Glass Mind Theater.



It's true that the last week in October will be an historic one for the play and the playwright. Not only will Baltimore host the world premier of "Hand Through The Veil," but they have partnered with An die Musik, an established classical, jazz, and world music concert venue in downtown Baltimore. "Hand Through the Veil" will be the first theatrical production ever performed at the venue in its history. That's not all. In an unprecedented gesture, An die Musik has offered this production three straight days to perform (October 29-31, 2021).



There's a strong community aspect to the partnership, too. "We aim to increase opportunities for local artists and bring together our two disparate audiences by inviting different musical acts to open for the five performances," playwright Sean Coe says.



Music will be geared toward the era of the play (1920s), with a nod to the Halloween weekend. Invitations for musical performers are currently in progress.



"Hand Through The Veil"

Written by Sean Coe

Directed by Chris Cotterman

Starring Ann Turiano, Doug Krehbel, and Terrance Fleming



Showtimes:

October 29, 2021 at 8 pm

October 30, 2021 at 3 pm and 8 pm

October 31, 2021 at 3 pm and 8 pm

The play is appropriate for theatre goers of all ages.

Tickets are $20.00 in person or $10.00 streaming and can be found @

www.andiemusiklive.com