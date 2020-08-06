Adventure Theatre MTC Explores Biracial and Multi-Racial Journeys to Broadway on SUNDAY STORYTIMES

Guests include Merle Dandridge, Ali Ewoldt and Manna Nichols

Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes is bringing new light to muti-racial and biracial stories with guest host Erin Quill from the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q. Erin will interview actress Merle Dandridge, star of Oprah Winfrey Network's hit series "Greenleaf," on fluidity in racial identity, representation onstage and onscreen, and talking to kids about acknowledging others' identities. Erin will continue the discussion at 3pm with actresses Ali Ewoldt, most known for her portrayal as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, and Manna Nichols of 2019's "Cold Pursuit," the live-action "Beauty & the Beast" on which she sang background vocals, and George Takei's "Allegiance."

Multiracial Sunday Storytime Schedule with Guest Host Erin Quill

2pm- Merle Dandridge

3pm- Ali Ewoldt and Manna Nichols

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Artistic Director Chil Kong, and Education Director Margo Brenner Collins are humbled and thrilled to have such wide variety of theatre and screen talent tell their personal, inspiring stories of their racial journy and their experience in entertainment industry.

Says Kong, "I'm so excited to bring to the table more stories about racial identity for families and children in the DC area to foster and encourage discussions about how the next generation empathizes with others and creates a better world. These actresses personal journeys are inspiring for not only our patrons but our students as well who hope to rise to their level of technique in the future."

To tune in to Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

