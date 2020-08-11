Adventure Theatre MTC Announces World Premiere Digital Presentation FINDING CHRISTMAS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To tune in on August 16, 2020 at 2pm ET.

Adventure Theatre MTC will present a world premiere online digital presentation, Finding Christmas, by Adventure Theatre Artistic Director Chil Kong on August 16, 2020 at 2pm. Kong's previous writing work includes the 2010 screenplay for The Mikado Project. This digital presentation is free and available streaming live on Facebook.

Battling dementia, the family matriarch revisits her memory and her past as she struggles to connect to the magic of Christmas.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are thrilled to present this play that focuses on the love of family and holiday traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the event, "This is such a personal story to me. Dedicated to my loving mother, Momma Kong, this show gives us a sense of belonging, home, and nostalgia that only comes at Christmastime."

To tune in on August 16, 2020 at 2pm ET or follow the production online, visit their Facebook Event. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You