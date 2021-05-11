Adventure Theatre Continues To Celebrate API Heritage Month With New StoryTime

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday free digital production will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage month with a reading of Young, Proud, and Sung-Jee by Joyce Y. Lee, Emily Ku and Maggie Chen. Storytime with Adventure premiere Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

In this book about fighting anti-Asian racism during COVID-19, authors Joyce Y, Lee, Emily Ku, and Maggie Chen draw from their experiences growing up with Asian-American identities and their experiences with anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. Young, Proud, and Sung-Jee aims to increase conversations about anti-Asian racism, to empower communities, and to provide tangible tools for all those caring for Asian-American children.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are honored that Adventure can be an ally in the work to fight anti-Asian racism and create a space for children be able to discuss this subject. Says Kong, "As a Korea American, bringing this book to Storytime is personal. I'm grateful for so many-including proud voices like Joyce, Emily, and Maggie-who are showing us a better future."

Storytime at Adventure will premiere free on Facebook-live on May 16, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.