Adventure Theatre Continues To Celebrate API Heritage Month With New StoryTime

A digital reading of Young, Proud, and Sung-Jee by Joyce Y. Lee, Emily Ku and Maggie Chen will take place on Sunday.

May. 11, 2021  

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday free digital production will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage month with a reading of Young, Proud, and Sung-Jee by Joyce Y. Lee, Emily Ku and Maggie Chen. Storytime with Adventure premiere Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

In this book about fighting anti-Asian racism during COVID-19, authors Joyce Y, Lee, Emily Ku, and Maggie Chen draw from their experiences growing up with Asian-American identities and their experiences with anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. Young, Proud, and Sung-Jee aims to increase conversations about anti-Asian racism, to empower communities, and to provide tangible tools for all those caring for Asian-American children.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are honored that Adventure can be an ally in the work to fight anti-Asian racism and create a space for children be able to discuss this subject. Says Kong, "As a Korea American, bringing this book to Storytime is personal. I'm grateful for so many-including proud voices like Joyce, Emily, and Maggie-who are showing us a better future."

Storytime at Adventure will premiere free on Facebook-live on May 16, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.


