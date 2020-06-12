Adventure Seeks Personal Stories With A Second Playwriting Festival

Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre and 4615 Theatre Company invite playwrights, devisers, and theatre makers to DMV QFEST 2.0.

As theatre artists continue to seek ways to share their work in new platforms, these organizations hope to provide that platform to speak one's truth. For this edition of DMV QFEST, we are committed to defining this space for BIPOC artists from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV. Our thanks in advance to all for taking note.

Theme: In this festival of work, the source of inspiration is simply your voice. Your unique vision, aesthetic, and experience should serve as the foundation. While this does not require anyone needing to share personal experiences, we do ask that all playwrights create narratives that represent their voice and not anyone else's story. Speak from your truth.

Next steps: If you are interested in participating as a playwright, here is what you need to know:

To sign up for the festival, email us at dmvqfest@gmail.com by Saturday, June 20th at 11:59pm EST. On Sunday, June 21st you will receive an email from us with 5 items to incorporate in your script for the festival. Scripts (no more than 10 pages/10 minutes) must be sent as a PDF to this email address (dmvqfest@gmail.com) no later than Wednesday June 23rd at 11:59pm EST. Zoom Rehearsals: Friday June 26th and Saturday June 27th (exact EST times TBD) Live Zoom Performances: Sunday June 28th (exact EST times TBD)

Stay tuned for more details! Submissions and questions may be addressed to dmvqfest@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you and lifting your voice!

