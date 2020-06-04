Adventure Presents BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: A Celebration Of Art, And Contributions From African Americans

Adventure Theatre MTC presents a celebration of the African-American experience with readings of family-friendly poetry and/or stories in its Sunday Storytime, Black is Beautiful: A Celebration of Arts and Contributions from African-Americans. These are followed by honest discussions about race, racism, how to express yourself, love, bullying, and pain.

Sunday, June 7, 2020 Schedule:

2:00-2:40pm Storytime for Kindergarten and 1st Grades

3:00-3:40pm Storytime for 2nd and 3rd Grades

4:00-4:40pm Storytime for 4th and 5th Grades

5:00-5:45pm Reflections and discussions with a guest host, TBD.

The Adventure Theatre Executive Team, Staff, and Board believe these discussions are more important than ever during this tumultuous time in our nation's history.

Says Artistic Director Chil Kong, "The African-American experience is the American experience, and we have to acknowledge their importance to our community both through their presence, their talent and beauty, and the art they create. These discussions with Adventure Theatre MTC artists are vital to not only our audience, but they get to the heart of who Adventure is aspiring to become as an Anti-Racist organization."

To tune in on June 7th or follow the production online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

