ATMTC Presents The Cat In The Hat With NPR's Ari Shapiro

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) announces, Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat, the fifth and final show in its Professional 2018-2019 Season, based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. Directed by Adam Immerwahr, Artistic Director of Theater J and National Merit Award recipient, and narrated by NPR's Ari Shapiro, The Cat in the Hat proves that with a little ingenuity and creativity, "from there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere." Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that the cat in the hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he is certainly fun to play with. And he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mom find when she gets home...?

Leon Seemann, Managing Director of Adventure Theatre MTC says of the production, "Creativity begets fun is so many unexpected ways. We're lucky to have Adam, who brings so much creativity and magic to all his work. I cannot wait for audiences to be surprised and delighted by the Seuss they never imagined."

Michael J. Bobbitt, Producing Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC says of the production, "This diverse cast, the incredible puppetry, the phenomenal direction, a high level of creativity, and the amazing musical accompaniment are all components I dreamt my last show would be. I know audiences will agree."

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat was originally produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain, and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $20 each with birthday, group, and field trip rates available. The press performance will be Sunday, June 23 at 2pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.





