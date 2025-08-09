25-26 Season at Maryland Ensemble Theatre Begins with THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) will kick off its 2025–2026 mainstage season with The Shark is Broken, an award-winning comedy inspired by the behind-the-scenes drama of the blockbuster film “Jaws.” Performances will run Sept. 12 through Oct. 5 at The MET, 31 W. Patrick St., in downtown Frederick.

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, “The Shark is Broken” takes audiences aboard the set of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer thriller, where the mechanical shark has broken down, the actors are trapped on a boat, and tensions rise. Part fact, part fiction, the play blends biting humor with a touching exploration of fame, friendship and the making of movie history.

MET’s production is directed by Gené Fouché and stars Willem Rogers as Richard Dreyfuss, Kevin Corbett as Robert Shaw and Steven Todd Smith as Roy Scheider. The production team includes Olivia Pietanza as stage manager, Jessica Rota as assistant stage manager, set design by David DiFalco, lighting design by Shana Joslyn, sound design by Kevin Lloyd, costume design by Jennifer Clark, props design by Lori Boyd and dramaturgy by Zack Callis.

The production will run September 12 through October 5 at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre.

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to the community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.