Review: CATS at Landestheater Linz

Andrew Lloyd Webber's phenomenon is touring through Europe and making a stop in the beautiful Landestheater Linz. When I started writing about Musical theatre, I never thought to write about all the major blockbuster musicals, like The Phantom of the Opera or Cats, as it has been ages since they were in Vienna. But never say never, (that's what we have learned by the famous double 0 Agent). While the obedient friend is haunting the Raimund Theater for another season in Vienna, the international Tour of CATS is all over Europe again.

As long as the Jellicle Moon is shining bright, and Grizabella (amazingly sung by Lucy May Barker) is bringing the house down with "the" 11 o'clock number in Musical theatre, CATS is writing history in between these modern shows, which, to quote Gus, are all very well.

We discussed the show and its (to some, surprising) success multiple times. If you love it, it will stay with you forever. It's for audiences, as it's for artists - once a cat, always a cat.

By studying the Cast, you might find some members who have been with the show before, like the tour's resident director, Dane Quixall. He and CATS share a long and prosperous relationship, and it's his passion and work that keep the show vital and the choreography on point. (As it has to be, because no one wants a lazy cat in the house.) The touring cast is having a (Jellicle) ball on stage. Joining CATS is like signing up for a sports competition, as there are not many shows around (except the other ALW show about trains) that are as demanding as CATS.

The Company of CATS ©Alessandro Pinna

Not surprisingly, the run in Linz is sold out, as it is (sadly) the only stop in Austria. We would have loved to welcome the show back to Vienna, because CATS and Vienna - that's a unique relationship as well. Never mind, it's great to see one of the game-changing classics back in Austria, and I am more than overjoyed to write about it again; nevertheless, I have seen it before (and believe me, I have seen it multiple times all over the world), and I am very petty when it comes to details, it's the small bits and pieces. This perfection makes every visit memorable.

If you're lucky enough to grab a ticket for the tour, you'd better go and see it; it's CATS at its best.

For further information about the cast and other tour destinations, click here.

