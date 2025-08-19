Electric Callboy Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The wait is finally over! Multi-award-winning band ELECTRIC CALLBOY have announced their much-anticipated WORLD TOUR, set to ignite some of Europe’s most iconic arenas with their high-energy performances. Known for selling out major venues across the globe, ELECTRIC CALLBOY promises an unforgettable live experience that will blend pulse-pounding beats, electrifying riffs, and an unstoppable energy to push the boundaries of live music.

“We can’t wait to hit the road and bring this show to our fans all over the world,” said ELECTRIC CALLBOY.

“Every concert on this tour will be a massive celebration, and we’re excited to make each night unforgettable. We’ve been working hard on new material and special surprises, and we’re ready to make this our biggest, most electrifying tour yet.

The performance is on 22 November.