BWW Review: CATS at Ronacher Theater Wien

JELLICLES CAN AND JELLICLES DO!

The record-breaking Musical is back after its summer break for another season. An invitation to the Jellicle Ball you can't refuse. It is a joy to watch this talented cast, even the understudies are first cast material, like Jo Lucy Rackham (U/S Rumpelteazer) or the fabulous Lucius Wolter as Old Deuteronomy.

After all these years, the Jellicle Cats are selling tickets like crazy. What makes the show so special, what makes CATS in Vienna so special? Why is everybody interested in an invitation to the Jellicle Ball?

My 9-year-old companion got the task to observe the show and deliver me a headline afterward. "CATS in Vienna is phenomenal, full of energy, and something for the whole family." She got the job done and she was right.

After reopenings, neverending Lock Downs, and a summer break, we got to witness a powerful and vivid Jellicle Ball.

Yes, Jellicles can and Jellicles do.

For tickets visit: https://www.musicalvienna.at/en/schedule-and-tickets/schedule/production/858/CATS/calendar