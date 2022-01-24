VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL Australia Pays Tribute to Meatloaf

Bat Out Of Hell Musical is set to begin performances in Australia in January/February 2023, Producer Paul Dainty, together with Global Producer Michael Cohl and the company of Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell the Rock Musical, mourn the passing of their friend and producer, Meat Loaf and pay tribute to the rock legend in the video below.



Michael Cohl said, "He was with us when the show first launched in London at the Coliseum and in Manchester at the Opera House back in 2016 and then came to the show at the Dominion Theatre in London on 25 July 2018".



Australian fans can pay tribute to one of the greatest showmen of all time and celebrate his music when the Bat Out of Hell the Rock Musical tours Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide & Perth Jan/Feb 2023.