Tash York Brings CHAOS CABARET to Melbourne Fringe

Tash York’s Chaos Cabaret will be performed at the ETU Ballroom in the Fringe Hub, located at Trades Hall on the corner of Lygon and Victoria Streets in Carlton, VIC. Audiences can catch the show on Thursday, October 3 at 9:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Melbourne Fringe Festival website at melbournefringe.com.au.

Step into the delightfully exhilarating world of Tash York’s Chaos Cabaret, for two nights only at Melbourne Fringe! Known as one of Fringe’s most adored icons, Tash York - award-winning cabaret performer, comedian, and queen of chaos- brings her trademark wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals to this one-of-a-kind improvised variety game show.

A wild fusion of drag, cabaret, circus, and burlesque, Chaos Cabaret takes everything you love about Fringe and flips it on its head. Each night, three Fringe favorites face off across three improvised rounds, tackling surprise interruptions, hilarious audience prompts, and the ultimate challenge: a ‘Lip-Sync with a twist.’ With Tash as the delightfully unhinged director and emcee, the audience helps shape the madness from the comfort of their seats via an interactive QR code on their devices.

Tash York is a multi-award-winning cabaret performer, singer, comedian, improviser, producer, and Emcee—and yes, she’s also the woman you’ll want to have a wine with. Known for her bold voice, sharp wit, and infectious energy, Tash is the “Queen of Australian Comedy Cabaret” (Glam Adelaide), capable of making you laugh, gasp, and maybe even question your life choices—all in one show.

A powerhouse vocalist, Tash combines her jaw-dropping range with effortless charisma, whether she’s belting out a show-stopping number or performing parodies and original songs with her band, The Red Red Wines.

Blending drag, cabaret, and outrageous comedy, she’s sold-out shows at Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe World, Edinburgh Fringe, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Whether commanding the stage as a resident host for The Australian Burlesque Festival or dazzling audiences with her solo cabaret shows like Happy Hour, Love That For You!, and Adulting, Tash is a force to be reckoned with. She is a highly sought after Emcee working with Briefs, Sydney World Pride, Madis Gras and various community events.

Tash’s experience spans from guest entertaining on cruise ships to playing Princess No. 3 in the sell-out smash Swamplesque: The Ogre-Inspired Burlesque Parody.