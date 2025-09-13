TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After smash hit seasons earlier this year at FRINGE WORLD and Perth Comedy Festival, the multi-award winning production Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up lands in Naarm/Melbourne – and not without some stories to tell…

Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is an original musical comedy cabaret inviting you to join Tomas as he dives into what exactly went wrong leading up to that fateful night - from unrequited high school crushes, to obscene attempts at dating and flirting. Accompanied by live musicians, delusions of grandeur, and the many ghosts of boys who never responded, Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is a coming-of-age that couldn’t come quick enough, and if history repeats itself - might never show up at all!

Tomas Clifford (he/him) is a Perth-based composer/lyricist, cabaret artist, and music theatre performer. With over 10 years of experience, Tomas is passionate about storytelling through music, and values new work in the Australian theatre and cabaret landscape.

Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is a whirl wind of songs and stories where Clifford is his own greatest enemy – embarrassing, erratic, dramatic, hopeful, and hopeless: “It’s nice that people saw themselves in that, or at the very least, it made them feel better about their own love life,” Tomas says, “A wide variety of people were receptive to the show and its themes and messages—which was really lovely to see, especially since the content is so personal to my own journey.”

Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up runs from Wednesday, October 1, through Sunday, October 5 at Solidarity Hall in the Trades Hall Festival Hub, located at the corner of Lygon and Victoria Streets in Carlton, VIC 3053. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. on Sundays) and run for 60 minutes. Tickets are priced at $36 for general admission, with concession and group discounts (6+) available for $30.50.

Photo Credit: Maedforu (Andrea Mae)