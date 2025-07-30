TARZAN – THE STAGE MUSICAL Swings Into Melbourne This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tarzan – The Stage Musical, based on the beloved 1999 Disney animated film, will premiere at The National Theatre in St Kilda for an exclusive Melbourne season from August 29 to September 7, 2025.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Phil Collins, the production includes fan favorites like “You’ll Be In My Heart,” “Strangers Like Me,” and “Son of Man.”

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions, Tarzan features a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. The story follows Tarzan, a boy raised by gorillas in the jungle, as he grapples with his identity after encountering human explorer Jane Porter.

Presented by the Green Room Award-winning James Terry Collective, this reimagined staging will feature new designs and aerial choreography. Joshua Russell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) stars as Tarzan, with Emily Robinson (Victorian College of the Arts) making her principal debut as Jane Porter.

The cast also includes Sarah Murr (Hadestown, & Juliet) as Kala, Joti Van Carlos Gore (Disney’s Frozen) as Kerchak, Trent Owers (Titaniqué) as Terk, Drew Holmes (Kinky Boots) as Professor Porter, and Nick Eynaud (Sweeney Todd) as Clayton.