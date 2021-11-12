Return Season Of Antipodes Theatre Company's GHOST QUARTET Starts Tonight

The return season of Antipodes Theatre Company's inaugural production, Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, runs through 20 November at Meat Market Stables in North Melbourne. Originally produced in August 2019, this production received rave reviews across the board and was nominated for two Green Room Awards.

Drawing inspiration from murder ballads and The Twilight Zone, Ghost Quartet elegantly blurs the line between a contemporary concept album and traditional musical theatre. Four musicians gather to drink whisky and share centuries-old stories about love, death, and betrayal, exposing mysterious and dangerous details from their own past along the way. Don't miss this sleek and sinister song cycle where nothing is as it seems.

The cast of actor-musicians includes David Butler (Mad World: The Immersive Theatrical Experience), Hany Lee (StageArt's Bare), Patrick Schnur (Once with Darlinghurst Theatre Company), and Willow Sizer (Death of a Demi Diva at Melbourne Cabaret Festival).

Ghost Quartet is directed and designed by Brandon Pape (artistic director of ATC) with musical direction by David Butler, costumes by Jodi Hope, lighting by Kit Cunneen, sound by Evan Drill, stage management by Ashleigh Walwyn & Holly Anderson, graphic design by Julian Leon and casting by Rhys Velasquez.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing independent theatre in Melbourne through a commitment to at least 50% of all roles - on stage and off - being filled by members of historically or culturally marginalised communities.

Post-show forum: Director Brandon Pape will host a question-and-answer session with members of the cast following the performance on Wednesday 17 November.

Tickets: $35-55, $29-39 concession

Bookings: antipodestheatre.com / humanitix.com