Open House Melbourne 2023 Program of Events Revealed

The Open House Melbourne Program returns in 2023 with an exciting series of events, talks, and tours! The events will take place Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July.

As Melbourne expands to reach a projected population of 8 million by 2050, this year’s theme Collective City encourages a citywide discussion and asks the question, How will we reinvent, re-purpose and adapt our city to live better together? The 2023 OHM Weekend program explores perspectives and projects that speak to the power of collective, adaptive and responsive design approaches focused on creating a more equitable, accessible and inclusive city.

The full program has been revealed, featuring almost 200 buildings, tours, cultural events, design talks and family friendly experiences. Learn more about all of the weekend has to offer here.

Open House Melbourne is an independent organisation that fosters public appreciation for architecture and public engagement in conversations about the future of our cities. They do this through the Open House Weekend in Melbourne, Ballarat and now Bendigo, where tens of thousands of people come out to celebrate architecture and the city. Increasingly, Open House Melbourne are tackling big city topics through major public talks, tours, and debates – they produce over 100+ special events that are designed to build a groundswell of interest in critical issues for the city.

Over the course of 2022, they delivered three major public programs including 104+ building tours, 24+ walking tours, 21+ public discussions, supported 15 exhibitions, produced 6+ workshops, hosted 4+ screenings and opened 239+ buildings across Melbourne and regional Victoria. With a total attendance of 79,956 in 2022, they continue to build a groundswell of interest in critical issues about our built environment. 553 volunteers supported our 2022 programs and contributed 2,400+ hours of their time.

Open House Melbourne is registered as a charity (as Melbourne Open House Inc) with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission ABN 68295482310. The organisation is part of the Open House Worldwide Network, founded by Open House London 25 years ago and now in 40 cities around the world. The success of the Open House Weekend is due to its approach of offering diverse, direct design experiences, free-of-charge, in a non-elitist manner. It annually reaches 750,000 people worldwide—the largest audience of any public-facing architecture program.