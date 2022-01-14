Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Names Carlo Antonioli as 2022 Cybec Assistant Conductor Fellow

Carlo graduated from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney with a Master of Music Studies (Conducting) in 2017.

Jan. 14, 2022  
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced that Carlo Antonioli is the 2022 Cybec Assistant Conductor fellow.

A passionate educator and communicator who enjoys sharing the joy of orchestral music with new audiences, Carlo Antonioli has been appointed to the MSO's 2022 Cybec Assistant Conductor Fellowship.

Carlo graduated from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney with a Master of Music Studies (Conducting) in 2017 and has since undertaken a range of conducting engagements including Guest Assistant Conductor at Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Assistant Conductor at West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

