MJ THE MUSICAL To Open In Melbourne In September

MJ THE MUSICAL, the Olivier and four-time Tony Award-winning musical, will play in Melbourne at Her Majesty's Theatre from September 2025.

Tickets for the Melbourne season will be available for pre-sale from Monday 26 May 2025, with Melburnians encouraged to join the waitlist at mjthemusical.com.au for first access to tickets. Meanwhile, final tickets for the Sydney season – closing 23 August 2025 - have just been released via Ticketmaster.

The Australian premiere season of MJ is the fifth production of the global hit musical since it premiered on Broadway in February 2022. With celebrated runs in London, Germany and across the US, Melbourne audiences are next in line to experience the must-see theatrical event of the year.

Brought to Australia by leading producer Michael Cassel, alongside original Broadway producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, the Australian production of MJ premiered at Sydney's Lyric Theatre on Saturday 8 March to roaring acclaim, including three standing ovations – two of which occurred mid-show.

Lia Vollack, MJ's original Broadway producer, said: “We've been overwhelmed by the incredible response to MJ – the energy, the passion, the standing ovations night after night. The entire creative team and I are thrilled that MJ will call Melbourne home from September, and for more audiences to experience the talented company who bring this show to life.”

Australian producer Michael Cassel said: “MJ is an electrifying theatrical experience that has been embraced by Australian audiences – from the roaring ovations to the electric word-of-mouth. We can't wait to bring that magic to Melbourne and fill Her Majesty's Theatre with the music, movement and spirit of Michael Jackson. This production is a true celebration of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, brought to life by a world-class, award-winning cast and creative team. We're thrilled to share this extraordinary show with one of the most passionate theatre communities in the country - and to leave Melbourne audiences on their feet night after night.”

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences on to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson's life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Seen by over 1.8 million people on Broadway, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show's creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE (An American in Paris) and Best Actor in a Musical for the show's original Broadway star, Myles Frost. Most recently, MJ received three Olivier Award nominations, with Christopher Wheeldon OBE taking home the award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits - including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller - MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world. Australian fans have gone wild for MJ, describing it as “the most incredible thing I've seen in my life” and “mind-blowing”.

